Isfahan festival focus turns to cinema of Iran’s neighboring countries 

TEHRAN – The director of the 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth in Isfahan, Alireza Tabesh, said on Tuesday that the festival’s special focus is on films from Iran’s neighboring countries.

“Films from Georgia and Tatarstan will be screened in special programs during the festival,” he stated a press conference held at the Farabi Cinema Foundation in Tehran.

Several workshops have also been arranged on the sidelines of the festival, which will be attended by a significant number of guests from across the world, he added.

“The development of the children’s film market is of high significance for the organizers and we are expecting more film companies to attend the market,” Tabesh noted.

The organizers plan to honor three Iranian cineastes for their lifetime achievements in children’s cinema this year.

Screen and stage actress Maryam Saadat, filmmaker Mahin Javaherian and former director of the Fajr Film Festival Alireza Rezadad are the three honorees.

The festival will be running in the central Iranian city of Isfahan from August 19 to 26.

A selection of 12 feature films and 10 animated movies will be screened in the international competition of the festival.

Among the films are “The Mystery of Green Hill” by Cejen Cernic from Croatia, “Hacker” by Poul Berg from Denmark and “Creek of Silence” by Vladimir Potapov from Russia.

In addition, eleven animated movies and nine short films have been selected from different countries to be screened at the festival.

The organizers also announced earlier that a selection of movies honored at different editions of the Annecy International Animated Film Festival in France will go on screen during the festival.

In addition, eight features and animations by Danish filmmakers will be reviewed during a special program.

Photo: Director of the 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth in Isfahan, Alireza Tabesh, attends a press conference at the Farabi Cinema Foundation in Tehran on August 6, 2019. (IFFCY)

