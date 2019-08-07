Iron Man Khalil Oghab bemoans lack of respect

TEHRAN – Khalil Tariqat Peyma, known as Khalil Oghab, says that he has been forced to leave Tehran after he failed to pay his container’s rent.

The Iranian Iron Man was staying at a container at the Velayat Park in south of Tehran but he was forced to return to his hometown Shiraz.

Oghab was famous for bending heavy metal beams, scrolling, support feats and getting ran over by cars. In his best performing days in Iran, he was able to attract a crowd of as much as 50,000 people in a single event in the 1960s.

He emigrated to Ireland in 1971 at the invitation of the Faust Circus.

The Iranian strongman then went to England's Jerry Cattle Circus. He was able to carry 450kg in teeth and achieved the Guinness World Records.

He also lifted 1408kg elephant twice a night with his feet at the age of 50.

After long journey of about 20 years, Khalil Oghab settled down in Italy where he founded a circus called “Iran and Italy”. He has performed athletic performances in more than 37 countries.

Oghab came back to Iran in 1991 after being invited by the Iranian government, along with sixty performers working for him in a circus.

“After the closure of Rushen Circus, I was staying at a container but the municipal employees kicked me out after I was not able to pay my rent. My livelihood is at stake and I have no source of income,” the 96-year-old Pahlevan said.

It's weird to hear that Khalil Oghab is being pulled into poverty since he has worked in so many circuses!

However, Oghab says that he has spent his money in order to support the people who need help.

“I have so many fans in Iran and in the world but I don't want to beg. I deserve to be treated with more respect. I’m under pressure due to high medical expenses and have no money in savings,” the father of Iranian circus added.

The Iranian top athletes are supported by the Sports Ministry but Oghab says that it does not include him.

“I’ve been told that I am not a medal winner and they don’t pay me salary. They don’t know anything about the Guinness Book but I wish them all the best,” Oghab concluded.

Reporting by Masoud Hossein