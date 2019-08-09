Advisor voices concerns over Kashmir tensions

TEHRAN – Hossein Amir Abdollahian, a senior foreign policy advisor to the Iranian parliament speaker, has voiced concerns over the escalation of tensions over Kashmir, saying the crisis has no military solution.

“Deeply concerned about escalation of tensions in Kashmir. Welcome peaceful means and dialogue for securing interests of people in Jammu and Kashmir and resolving the crisis,” Amir Abdollahian said in a tweet on Thursday.

“Kashmir has no military solution. Regional-International approach, especially under OIC initiative is a must,” he added.

Tensions have been running high in Kashmir since Monday, when New Delhi revoked Article 370, a constitutional provision that had come into effect in 1949 and grants special status to Kashmir, allowing it to have its own flag and constitution, among other rights.

In the lead-up to the move, India sent thousands of additional troops to the disputed region, imposing a curfew on parts of it, arrested political leaders and shut down telecommunication lines.

Kashmir has been split between India and Pakistan since partition in 1947. Both countries claim all of Kashmir and have fought three wars over the territory.

Islamabad was quick to denounce India’s recent move as illegal, with Prime Minister Imran Khan saying he was weighing taking the matter to the United Nations Security Council.

Pakistan on Wednesday expelled the Indian envoy in Islamabad and announced a five-point plan that included downgrading its ties with New Delhi and suspension of bilateral trade.

