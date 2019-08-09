217 water, electricity projects to be inaugurated by March 2020

TEHRAN- Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian said on Wednesday that 217 major water and electricity projects will be inaugurated by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 19, 2020).

Ardakanian noted that several new energy projects will also be commenced during the current year, IRNA reported.

The official stressed the importance of developing the country’s energy infrastructure, saying that constructing new power plants is a non-stop part of the ministry’s planning.

He further underlined the country’s renewable development and noted that based on Iran’s Sixth Five-Year National Development Plan (2016-2021), every year 1000 megawatts should be added to the country’s renewable power generation capacity.

“However, due to the unjust U.S. sanctions we are facing some difficulties in following our plans,” he added.

The official further announced that by the end of the current Iranian calendar year over 1,440 villages will be supplied with drinkable water through pipelines.

“The statistics indicate that every week 30 villages are getting connected to the country’s national water supply network and this is a significant achievement for the government,” Ardakanian said.

Last week, Ardakanian who accompanied President Rouhani during his visit to East Azarbaijan Province, inaugurated several energy projects in the northeastern province.

Speaking in the opening ceremony of a dam project in East Azarbaijan, Ardakanian noted that major energy projects worth 320 trillion rials (about $7.62 billion) will be inaugurated by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 19, 2020).

“The ministry will also commence 23 new projects worth 360 trillion rials (nearly $8.6 billion) during the current year,” he added.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, including some cabinet members, Rouhani paid a one-day visit to East Azarbaijan province.

Some 518 development projects worth over 100 trillion rials (about $2.38 billion) were inaugurated during President Rouhani’s visit to the northwestern province.

As reported by IRNA, the inaugurated projects included major power plant, water and dam projects as well as construction and infrastructure projects plus several economic, agriculture and mining ones.

EF/MA