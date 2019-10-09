227 water, electricity projects to be inaugurated by March 2020

TEHRAN- Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian said 227 major water and electricity projects worth 331.74 trillion rials (about $7.89 billion) will be inaugurated in the country in the second half of the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 19, 2020), IRIB reported.

Speaking to the press on the first day of a program called “A B Iran” [the acronyms A and B stand for water, electricity in Persian”, Ardakanian said 10 trillion rials (over $238 million) of projects will be inaugurated in each of the country’s provinces, on average.

Based on the “A B Iran” program, Energy Ministry plans to inaugurate some water, electricity projects across the country every week.

“[in the mentioned period]10 dams will be inaugurated in six provinces, by which a total of 745 million cubic meters of water will be added to the country's water resources,” Ardakanian said.

“The projects will provide drinking water to nine cities with a population of 1.5 million,” he added.

According to the official, in the next six months, over 1,124 villages will also be supplied with drinkable water.

The projects worth 7.45 trillion rials (about $177.38 million) and every week six villages will be connected to the country’s water network, Ardakanian said.

During the mentioned period, also 29 Wastewater treatment plants, over 3,000 megawatts (MW) capacity of thermal power plants and 278 MW capacity of renewable power plants, as well as projects for increasing the efficiency of the country’s agricultural sector through modernizing the irrigation systems, are planned to be inaugurated.

EF/MA