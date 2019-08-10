Iranian director to stage reading of “The Good Doctor” in Tehran

TEHRAN – Iranian director Maryam Baqeri plans to stage a reading performance of American playwright Neil Simon’s “The Good Doctor” at Tehran’s Neauphle- le-Chateau Theater on August 17.

The performance will be held by a cast composed of Fariba Ramezanpur, Azadeh Akbari, Mir-Nader Mazlumi, Afshin Baqeri and Mehdi Mofidi.

The play is a musical comedy set in 19th century Russia, and consists of a series of short plays based on short stories and other works by Russian writer Anton Chekhov.

The only connecting thread between the series is the character of the writer, who is reminiscent of Chekhov.

“The Good Doctor” has previously been performed at several theaters in Tehran and other Iranian cities.

Earlier in July, Baqeri staged a reading performance of Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen’s 1891 play “Hedda Gabler” at Tehran’s Mehregan Theater.

She also staged “Barefoot in the Park” by Neil Simon in 2017 and “Boluriha” by Iranian writer Farhad Naqdali in 2018.

Photo: Iranian director Maryam Baqeri in an undated photo.

ABU/MMS/YAW

