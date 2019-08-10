Iran female team win World Cadet Taekwondo Championships title

TEHRAN – Iranian female team claimed the title of the 4th edition World Cadet Taekwondo Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday.

Iranian girls won six gold medals and one silver in the event.

Iran’s female team won the title with 818 points, followed by Thailand who came second with 366 points.

South Korea finished in third place with 197 points.

On day four, Parnia Salmai won Iran’s sixth gold on Saturday after defeating Sikhan Kamonchanok from Thailand in the women's -37kg.

Kazakhstan’s Assel Abubakir and Yulia Vitko from Belarus won the bronze medals.

Abolfazl Abbasi also won a gold medal in the men’s under-61kg after defeating Aiden Bevel from the U.S. in the final match.

Bronze medal went to Chia-Sheng Chen from Chinese Taipei and Moroccan Abarkan Hassan.

Iranian girls had already won five gold medals in the previous days.

Mobina Nematzadeh in the women’s under-51kg, Zahra Zarin Naal in the women's under-41kg, Mobina Bakhshi in the women’s under-47kg, Sanaz Abbaspour in the women's under-44kg and Pouneh Jafar Salehi in the women’s under-55kg had claimed five gold medals.

A total of 550 athletes, aged from 12 to 14, from 64 countries competed at the Universal Sports Palace in Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent.