Iran’s gold tally reaches five at World Cadet Taekwondo Championships

TEHRAN - Two more of Iranian athletes triumphed at the World Cadet Taekwondo Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Friday.

Sanaz Abbaspour won a stoppage win over Kazakhstan's Aisha Adilbekkyzy when leading the women's under-44 kilograms final 25-2 at Universal Sports Palace in Uzbekistan’s capital.

The bronze medals went to Belgium's Sarah Chaari and Spain's Elsa Hernandez Vazquez.

Pouneh Jafar Salehi also beat South Korea's Kim Jiyeon 21-1 in the women’s under-55kg gold medal match.

The bronze medalists were Vitaliya Lazuta of Belarus and Chinese Taipei's Yao Pei-Yu.

Amirhossein Norouzi from Iran lost 31-11 to Uzbekistan's Zafarbek Karimov in the men's under-41kg.

Chinese Taipei's Chan Tzu-I and Ryan Martine from Haiti took bronze medals.

Iran’s Setayesh Ghahremani also lost to American Ava Lee 14-13 in the women's under-59kg to win a silver medal.

The bronze medals went to Russia's Daria Kulakovskaia and Spain's Neus Valbuena Sánchez.

Mobina Nematzadeh in the women’s under-51kg, Zahra Zarin Naal in the women's under-41kg and Mobina Bakhshi in the women’s under-47kg had already won three gold medals for Iran.