Iranian girls win two more gold medals at World Cadet Taekwondo Championships

TEHRAN - Iran took two gold medals on day two of the World Cadet Taekwondo Championships at Universal Sports Palace in Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent.

Zahra Zarin Naal defeated Thailand's Pacharaporn Sukhamon 39-28 in the women's under-41 kilograms final.

The bronze medals went to Turkey’s Zeynep Nur Saricicek and Australia's Tiarnagh Sweeney.

Mobina Bakhshi also beat Colombia's Natalia Andrea Mendivelso 15-14 in the women’s under-47kg gold medal match.

Rounding out the women’s under-47kg podium were Chinese Taipei's Chiang Chih Yun and Great Britain's Beth Christy.

In the men’s under-37kg final, Thailand's Ittiporn Sinsang beat Russia's Damir Akhmetov 21-14.

The bronze medals went to Iran's Pooyan Jafarsalehi and Belarus' Aliaksandr Kazlou.

Russia's Ramazan Ramazanov claimed a gold, beating Bulgaria's Denis Dimitrov 34-14 in the men’s under-53kg final.

Joining the two players on the podium were Azerbaijan's Nizami Hajiyev and Iran’s Amirhossein Mataji Nimvar.

On the first day of the competition, Mobina Nematzadeh had snatched a gold medal in the women’s under-51kg final, overpowering South Korea’s Kim Gahyeon 24-4.

Mohammad Mahdi Taherkhani had also won a bronze medal in the men’s over-65kg.

A total of 550 athletes, aged from 12 to 14, from 64 countries are competing at the Universal Sports Palace in Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent.