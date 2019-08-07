Iranian duo win medals at World Cadet Taekwondo Championships

TEHRAN – Iranian athletes Mobina Nematzadeh and Mohammad Mahdi Taherkhani won two medals at the World Cadet Taekwondo Championships on Wednesday.

In the women’s under-51kg final, Nematzadeh overpowered South Korea’s Kim Gahyeon 24-4.

Andorra’s Ezoe Alberola and Russia’s Nutsa Gelashvili claimed the bronze medals.

In the men’s over-65kg final, Juan Carlos Martinez Ayala from Mexico won a gold, beating Russia’s Ivan Skudrit 21-11.

Joining the two players on the podium were Egypt’s Mohamed Mohamed Hassan Ali and Taherkhani.

A total of 550 athletes, aged from 12 to 14, from 64 countries are competing at the Universal Sports Palace in Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent.