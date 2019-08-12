Iranian girl Golnoosh Khosravi joins Konak Belediyespor

TEHRAN – Iranian international midfielder Golnoosh Khosravi joined Turkish Konak Belediyespor Women's Football team.

The 18-year-old player has penned a two-year contract with Konak Belediyespor.

Khosravi’s contract details have not been revealed.

Khosravi was a member of Iran’s women’s U17 football team in the Asian championship.

She is the youngest Iranian woman to play abroad.

Khosravi haj joined Konak Belediyespor from Iranian football club Zob Ahan of Isfahan.

“I am very happy to join Konak Belediyespor because they finished in third place last season and want to win the title in the current season. I had received a couple of offers from the other teams but opted to join Konak Belediyespor after consulting with my coaches in Zob Ahan,” Khosravi said.

Konak Belediyespor Women's Football are the women's football team of the Turkish multi-sport club of Konak Belediyespor based in Konak district of İzmir, Turkey.

The team were established by the district municipality in 2006.

Many players of the Konak Belediyespor women's team are members of the Turkey women's national football team. The club maintains two more teams as the girls under-17 and under-15.