Uzbekistan welcomes Iranian investment in its economy

TEHRAN – Uzbekistan’s Prime Minister Abdulla Nigmatovich Aripov said his country welcomes Iranian investors and private sector’s contribution to its economy, Tasnim news agency reported on Monday.

Making the remarks in a meeting with Iran’s First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri and Iranian Transport Minister Mohammad Eslami, the Uzbek prime minister also said that the level of trade between the two countries has increased in recent months compared to the same period last year, however it is still not at the level it should be.

He pointed to transportation as an important area for the development of Tehran-Tashkent economic cooperation, noting that the two countries’ economies should complement each other.

“Hopefully after holding Iran-Uzbekistan Joint Economic Committee meeting in the near future, we would see the two countries’ economic relations develop significantly,” he added.

Jahangiri, for his part voiced Iran’s readiness for signing a comprehensive memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Uzbekistan for transport cooperation between the two nations.

He underlined the great economic capacities of Iran and Uzbekistan, saying that the two countries should take necessary measures to remove barriers to the trade development between the two countries so that the two sides could reach a comprehensive agreement on trade cooperation as soon as possible.

“The two countries’ economies can complement each other and Iran is ready to expand its relations with Uzbekistan in all areas,” the official added.

