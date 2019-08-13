Ex-Iran midfielder Meydavoudi hangs up his boots

TEHRAN – Former Iran and Esteghlal football teams Milad Meydavoudi announced his retirement from football on Tuesday.

Last season, he played for his hometown team Naft Masjed Soleyman.

“Time has gone by quickly and it is time for me to go. It’s hard to say goodbye but I want to tell football fans in Masjed Soleyman, Ahvaz and Tehran I have stopped playing. It was a bad time to suffer an injury in 2010 but you supported me always and pushed me forward. I was forced to leave my favorite team Esteghlal. But I am looking forward to seeing you as soon as possible, maybe on the bench of Esteghlal,” Meydavoudi said.

The 34-year-old player started his playing career in Esteghlal Ahvaz and joined Esteghlal after six years.

Meydavoudi has also played for Rah Ahan, Saipa, Siahjamegan, Pas and Aluminium.

He was a member of Iran U20 football team at the 2004 AFC Youth Championship.

Meydavoudi was called up to the Iran national football team in June 2007 for the West Asian Football Federation Championship 2007.

He made his debut for Team Melli in Iran's first match against Iraq. He scored his first national goal in Iran's second match against Palestine in June 20, 2007.

Meydavoudi made 29 appearances for Iran national football team and scored six goals.