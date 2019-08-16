Isfahan festival to screen children’s favorite films of classical Iranian cinema  

TEHRAN – A selection of five favorite children’s movies from Iranian cinema during the 1980s and 1990s as well as restored versions of seven other films will go on screen during the 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth in Isfahan, the organizers announced on Friday.

The favorite films will be screened in the Memorable Films Section, while the restored versions will go on screen in the Preserved Classics Section.

“Once Upon a Time” and “Kolah-Qermezi”, both directed by Iraj Tahmasb, “Long Lost Sisters” by Kiumars Purahmad, “The Singing Cat” by Kambozia Partovi and “The City of Mice” by Marzieh Borumand are the films selected for the Memorable Films Section.

The films in the Preserved Classics Section are “Harmonica” by Amir Naderi, “Where Is the Friend’s Home” by Abbas Kiarostami, “Niaz” by Alireza Davudnejad, “Tales of the Shahnameh” by Ali-Akbar Sadeqi, “The City of Mice” by Marzieh Borumand, “Thief of Dolls” by Mohammadreza Honarmand and “Patal and Little Dreams” by Masud Keramati.

The festival will be running in the central Iranian city of Isfahan from August 19 to 26.

Photo: A combination photo shows posters for the movies selected to be screened in the Preserved Classics Section of the 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth in Isfahan.

