Iran’s road to 2022 World Cup starts on Sept. 1

TEHRAN – Iran national football team will start their journey to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Sept. 1.

Team Melli will hold the camp in Tehran on Sept. 1 and travel away to Hong Kong after three days.

Marc Wilmots’s side will face the East Asian country in Group C of the Asian Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup on Sept. 10.

The eight group winners and four best runners-up will advance to the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Finals and the final round of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The next best 24 teams from the second round of the joint qualifiers will compete in a separate competition for the remaining 12 slots in the 24-team AFC Asian Cup China 2023.

Iran fixtures in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

September 10, 2019: Hong Kong vs Iran

October 10, 2019: Iran vs Cambodia

October 15, 2019: Bahrain vs Iran

November 14, 2019: Iraq vs Iran

March 26, 2020: Iran vs Hong Kong

March 31, 2020: Cambodia vs Iran

June 4, 2020: Iran vs Bahrain

June 9, 2020: Iran vs Iraq