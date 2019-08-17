$1.5b allocated for job creation in rural areas

TEHRAN - Presidential chief of staff Mahmoud Vaezi said on Wednesday that the government has allocated $1.5 billion for job creation in the country’s rural areas, IRIB reported.

He added that $750 million has so far been paid in this regard.

Vaezi made the remarks on the sidelines of the fourth national exhibition of villagers and nomads’ capabilities and achievements.

According to the official, more than 2000 job opportunities have been created in rural areas across the country in the past two years and the number is continuing to grow.

The official underlined the government’s efforts for providing facilities like drinkable water, electricity, gas, telephone and internet to rural areas in order to improve the life quality in such regions.

“Currently over 90 percent of the country’s villages are connected to the national electricity network, gas supply is continuing and the government is taking all necessary measures to supply drinkable water and other facilities to all villages,” he said.

The fourth national exhibition for showcasing achievements of villagers and nomads opened on Thursday, August 15, at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds.

First Vice-President Es’haq Jahangiri and Vice President for Women’s and Family Affairs Masoumeh Ebtekar attended the opening ceremony.

The event aims to introduce successful production and job creation plans in rural areas. Participant villagers and nomads have put some of their products up for sale to visitors.

The exhibition will wrap up today.

