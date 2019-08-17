WCC-applauded Marivan to host major handicrafts exhibit

TEHRAN – Tens of artisans who are natives of western Iranian provinces will show their skills at a vast sales exhibit, which will be held in the city of Marivan from August 22 to 26.

Some 60 stalls will be set up for the event, in which street theater troupes are scheduled to turn the spotlight on touristic capacities of the region, CHTN reported.

Located in Kordestan province, Marivan was officially named a world crafts city of Kalash by the World Crafts Council-Asia Pacific Region. The city won the WCC-APR status in September 2017 after a delegation of international experts probed the in-house expertise which has been passed down generations to generations.

Kalash, also called Giveh, is a traditional footwear used to be very popular all over Iran in the past. The lightweight and breathable footwear was originally intended to wear by men, however, in some regions they are welcomed by women too in the hot summertime.

AFM/MG