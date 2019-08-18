Iran wins 27 prizes at FIRA RoboWorld Cup 2019

TEHRAN – Iranian robotic teams won a total of 27 awards at the Federation of International Robot Sports Association (FIRA) World Cup, FIRA 2019, which was held from August 11 to 16 in Changwon, South Korea, Mehr reported on Saturday.

Iranian teams ranked first in 14 competitions, second in eight competitions and third in five others, the head of the Iranian FIRA National Committee, Soroush Sadeqnejad, said.

The AUTMan and AUTMan-AMOS teams from Amir Kabir University of Technology, Hope team from Shamsipour Technical College, KERMAN-UPNOP, Microdev team from Mashhad were amongst the winners.

The student teams came from Amir Kabir University of Technology, Sharif University of Technology, Yazd University, University of Isfahan and Technical and Vocational University and the junior teams came from Salam, Danesh, Allameh Tabatabaei, Khatam, Allameh Helli and some other schools and academies.

According to FIRA website, the FIRA RoboWorld Cup 2019 included competitions in FIRA AIR, that included the use of autonomous flying vehicles in urban and disaster scenarios, FIRA Sports, the goal of developing robot athletes that can compete against humans in Olympic events, FIRA Challenges, focuses on complex challenges in industrial, rescue, and service robot settings and FIRA Youth, competitions for our younger participants such as the mission impossible events.

FIRA also introduced a new set of challenges in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) with a specific focus on developing software.

FIRA AI is a new league that explores developing software to solve problems in AI, ML, and robotics.

SB/MG