European bikers on way to Isfahan, Shiraz

TEHRAN – A group of European bikers arrived in Iran late on Saturday to follow their rally itinerary that includes Isfahan and Shiraz in heartland of the ancient country.

“A Paris-Isfahan motorcycle rally tour entered the country from Bazargan border terminal on Saturday for the purpose of visiting nature charms and historical sites,” IRNA quoted Sadeq Namdar, the head of Bazargan customs office, as saying.

“The group is composed of 40 people who are from France, Switzerland and England. And Isfahan and Shiraz are their major destinations [in Iran],” the official said.

They are riding on 25 motorcycles and four cars for an 11-day tour in the Iranian soil, Namdar explained.

Foreign arrivals from Bazargan border, shared with Turkey in northwestern Iran, surged 57 percent in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21) from a year earlier, director of the border terminal has said.

Nearly 7.8 million foreign nationals visited Iran during the past Iranian calendar year 1397 (ended on March 20) that shows a 52.5 percent increase year on year. The Islamic Republic hosted 5.1 million travelers in 1396.

