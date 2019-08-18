Foreigners have no choice but to leave Persian Gulf, Zarif says in Kuwait

TEHRAN - “Foreigners” have no place in the Persian Gulf region and have to leave, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a meeting with Kuwait’s crown prince on Sunday.

Zarif, who received a warm welcome from Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, reiterated Iran’s long-held policy that Tehran is prepared to expand ties and dialogue with Kuwait, noting it will serve the interests of the region.

Zarif also hailed “brotherly” relations between Iran and Kuwait, calling for deepening relations, Press TV reported.

Good talks with Kuwaiti Crown Prince & FM. Praying for Emir's speedy recovery.



Stressed that Iran's proposal for Regional Dialogue Forum and non-aggression pact trumps reliance on extraneous actors.



After short stop in Tehran to brief President, embarking on Scandinavian tour. pic.twitter.com/wlo2LzcA9N — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) August 18, 2019

Pointing to escalating tensions in the Middle East and the need for increasing cooperation among the regional states, Zarif said, “We are the ones who will definitely remain in this region and foreigners are meant to leave.”

Later on Sunday, Zarif discussed regional issues and the existing conditions in the Persian Gulf region with his Kuwaiti counterpart, Sheikh Sabah Al Khaled Al Hamad.

The two chief diplomats reviewed ties, regional issues with special emphasis on Syria and Yemen, the ongoing situation in the Persian Gulf region, important international issues as well as other topics of mutual interest.

The Iranian foreign minister visited Kuwait on Saturday. Later in the day, he held an official meeting with members of Iran-Kuwait Friendship Association, exchanging views on regional issues.

In a post on his Twitter account on Saturday night, Zarif said he is “in Kuwait for high-level talks” after a busy day of “active diplomacy”.

After concluding his talks with the top-ranking Kuwaiti officials, Zarif wrote on his Twitter post that Iran’s proposal for non-aggression pact with the Persian Gulf states “trumps reliance on extraneous actors”.

