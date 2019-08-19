Iran’s Barad Yeganegi wins gold at World Cadets Rapid & Blitz Championships

TEHRAN – Barad Yeganegi from Iran won the gold medal at the 3rd FIDE World Cadets Rapid & Blitz Championships.

Yeganegi showed perfect score in the tournament 9/9.

The Iranian chess player followed by Russian Savva Tereschenko with 8/9 and Maxim Tsoy from Kazakhstan with 7.5/9 in the Open U8 division.

The four-day FIDE World Cadets Rapid & Blitz Championships took place in Minsk, Belarus among boys and girls under 8, 10 and 12 years old.

A total of 635 young chess players from 35 federations took part in the Championships.

Two players Aleksandr E. Usov from Russia (Open U-10) and Barad Yeganegi showed perfect score in the tournament 9/9.