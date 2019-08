Ayatollah Khamenei pardons over 1,000 inmates

TEHRAN - Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Revolution, on Monday approved a proposal by Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi to pardon or commute the sentences of 1,070 convicts found guilty by various courts.

The pardon came on the occasion of two Muslim festivals, namely Eid al-Adha and Eid al-Ghadeer, which marks the appointment of the first Shiite Imam, Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS), by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as his successor, Tasnim reported.

The top judge had sent a letter to the Leader proposing a list of convicts deserving clemency.

Article 110 of the Constitution grants the Leader the right to pardon or reduce the sentences of convicts upon a recommendation from the head of the Judiciary.

The clemency, however, does not apply to several types of convicts, including those who have been sentenced for their role in armed struggle against the country, armed or organized drug trafficking, rape, armed robbery, arms smuggling, abduction, bribery, and embezzlement.