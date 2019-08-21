Khayyam Intl. Exhibition of Photography to go to Russia

TEHRAN – A selection of works shown during the 6th Khayyam International Exhibition of Photography will go on display in an exhibition opening today in the Russian city of Penza.

The exhibit will be held at the GBUK Penza Regional Library, the director of the exhibition, Ali Samei, said in a press release on Wednesday.

The 6th Khayyam International Exhibition of Photography initially opened in January at the Iranian Academy of Arts in Tehran.

The exhibit toured several Iranian cities and later was taken to Konya in Turkey and Bilbao in Spain.

The latest exhibition was held in the Spanish city of Gijon in August and it is currently underway in Urmia, the capital of West Azarbaijan Province in Iran.

Iran’s Focus Photo Club organizes the exhibition annually with the help of the Photographic Society of America (PSA) and FIAP.

The Khayyam exhibit aims to elevate the art of photography and provide facilities for increased interaction between Iranian and world photographers.

Photo: A poster for the 6th Khayyam International Exhibition of Photography in Penza, Russia.

