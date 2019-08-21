62 power supply projects operational in Government Week

TEHRAN - Head of Tehran’s Power Distribution Company said 62 power supply projects are going to be inaugurated in the city on the occasion of the Government Week (August 24-30).

“The projects include lighting of streets and public areas, repairing and optimizing the city’s power grid and etc.,” Haji Reza Teimouri said.

According to the official, in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20), 2.95 trillion rials (about $70.2 million) was allocated for implementing development projects including construction and optimization of electricity distribution networks, which was six percent more than the figure for its preceding year.

He mentioned the Energy Ministry’s national smart metering program (known as FAHAM), noting that it will be also followed seriously by Tehran Power Distribution Company.

FAHAM is aiming to monitor the electricity consumption across the country, especially among the large-scale subscribers by replacing old electricity meters with new smart ones.

In early June, the portal of Iranian Energy Ministry (known as Paven) announced that 18,650 smart electricity meters have been installed across Tehran for large-scale electricity consumers.

Later in July, Iran’s Power Generation and Distribution Company (known as TAVANIR) and the Iranian Electrical Power Equipment Manufacturing and Provision Company (SATKAB) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for installing five million smart electricity meters.

Based on this MOU, five million smart electricity meters will be installed across the country within the next two years, part of which are going to be installed in the capital city of Tehran.

EF/