Swedish FM describes talks with Zarif as ‘Frank and constructive’

TEHRAN – Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom has said that her talks with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif were “frank” and “constructive”.

“Frank and constructive discussions with FM Zarif, today visiting Stockholm. Focus on human rights situation in Iran, regional issues, such as Yemen and the Persian Gulf, and the JCPOA. Dialogue essential in times of uncertainty,” she tweeted on Tuesday.

Frank and constructive discussions with FM Zarif, today visiting Stockholm. Focus on human rights situation in Iran, regional issues, such as Yemen and the Persian Gulf, and the JCPOA. Dialogue essential in times of uncertainty. — Margot Wallström (@margotwallstrom) August 20, 2019

Carl Bildt, a former Swedish prime minister, also in a meeting with Zarif on Tuesday expressed support for the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the JCPOA, and insisted on the need to honor international law in respect to free navigation.

“Had meeting with Iran FM @JZarif. Emphasis was on possible ways back to full respect for the Iran nuclear agreement by everyone as well as on the importance of respect for international law in terms of maritime security,” Bildt tweeted.

Zarif started Scandinavian tour on Monday and held talks with Finland’s top officials including President Sauli Niinisto at the first leg of the three-nation Scandinavian tour.

Finland currently hold the European Union presidency.

“Fruitful meetings with current EU presidency, Finnish President, foreign minister and trade minister,” Zarif tweeted.

Norway was scheduled to be the last leg of Zarif’s tour of Scandinavian nations.

Zarif’s tour of Scandinavian nations took place after he visited the two Persian Gulf states of Qatar and Kuwait on August 12 and 18 respectively to renew Iran’s proposal for maritime security and non-aggression pact.

Zarif, who will be visiting France and China in coming days as well, is trying to remind the world about a possible collapse of the JCPOA and also warn about the U.S. dangerous move in forming a military coalition in the Persian Gulf.

On July 4, Britain captured and Iranian oil tanker off Gibraltar, claiming it was carrying oil to Syria. Iran responded in kind by seizing a British tanker in the Strait of Hormuz on July 19.

NA/PA