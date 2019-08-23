What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Paintings by Vida Shadmehr are currently on view in an exhibition at Shalman Gallery.

The exhibit titled “View Point” will be running until August 28 at the gallery located at 27 Kavusi Alley, West Rudbar St., off Mirdamad Blvd.

Painting

* An exhibition of paintings by Milad Gholami is underway at Seyhun Gallery.

The exhibit named “Wheel Painting” will run until September 4 at the gallery located at No. 11, 4th St., Vozara Ave.

* Elaheh Khanmohammadi, Mahnush Purhosseini and Aida Rajabi are displaying their latest paintings in an exhibition at White Line Gallery.

The exhibition entitled “The Other One” will run until September 2 at the gallery, which can be found at 22 Parvin Alley, off Jame Jam St. off Vali-e Asr Ave.

* Golestan Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Soheila Mansuri.

The exhibition will be running until August 28 at the gallery located at 42 Kamasai St. in the Darus neighborhood.

* A group of artists, including Nilgun Badiei, Zeinab Movahed, Neda Hakimian, Afra Nasrollahi, Meysun Katan, Maryam Niaki and Nasim Zakeri, is showcasing their paintings in an exhibition at Negar Gallery.

The exhibition will run until August 28 at the gallery that can be found at 33 Delaram Alley, Roshanai St. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.

* A collection of paintings by Fatemeh Divandari is on display in an exhibition at Tehran’s CAMA – Contemporary and Modern Art Gallery.

The exhibit named “Emancipation” will run until August 28 at the gallery located at No. 44, 10th Golestan, Pasdaran St.

* Banafsheh Nili is showcasing her latest paintings in an exhibition at Hoor Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until September 13 at the gallery located at 12 Naeimi Alley, North Mirza Shirazi St., off Motahhari Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Maryam Sabbaghpur is currently underway at O Gallery.

The exhibition named “The Day I Was a Rabbit” runs until September 3 at the gallery located at 18 Shahin St., Sanai St.



Drawing

* Drawings by Setareh Behbahani, Peyman Davam, Nasim Goli, Mahsa Mohammadi and several other artists are on display in an exhibition at Saye Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Line, Paper” will run until August 28 at the gallery located at No. 21, 13th Alley, Sanai St. off Karim Khan Ave.



Multimedia

* Sculptures and sets of installation by Farzaneh Vaziritabar are on view in an exhibition Shirin Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Form Follows Farzaneh” runs until September 4 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.

