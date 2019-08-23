Iran to transfer capital market knowledge, experience to Iraq

TEHRAN - A group of representatives from Iranian and Iraqi capital markets are set to cooperate in a joint project in which the Iranian side is going to share its knowledge and experience in this field with the Iraqi counterpart, the portal of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) reported.

According to Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) vice chairman for international and foreign affairs, Bahador Bijani, a 10-member delegation from Iraq’s capital market has recently visited Iran and held talks in this regard.

“There will be two working groups, one from the Iranian capital market and one on the Iraqi side. They will work on mutual projects and prepare them to be operationalized during a visit of Iranian delegation to Iraq in the next month,” Bijani said.

In these projects, SEO is going to help the Iraqi side in the financing structure, he added.

The official noted that for the time being Iran is not financing any projects in this field in Iraq and the cooperation are only at the knowledge transfer level so far but the two sides could continue discussing such matters in the future.

