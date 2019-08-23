“A House for You” named best doc at Iran Cinema Celebration

TEHRAN – “A House for You” directed by Mehdi Bakhshi-Moqaddam has won the award for best feature documentary at the 11th Independent Celebration of Iranian Documentary Cinema, which is part of the Iran Cinema Celebration.

Produced by Mehdi Shahmohammadi, the film is about Davud who has been diagnosed with lung cancer, and his dream is to build a house for his beloved wife.

The film also brought Mohammad Haddadi the award for best cinematographer during the celebration, which was held at the conference hall of the National Library and Archives of Iran on Thursday.

Mehrdad Zahedian was picked as best director for “It Is Winter” about Tehran’s Lalezar Street, which was considered as Iran’s Broadway during 1950s and 1960s.

Director and producer Hadi Masumdoost was honored with the special jury award for “The Day That Went” about the historical structure of the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad, which has been destroyed by new urban planning projects over the past two decades.

The documentary also won Masumdoost the award for best research of the year. The award for best sound engineer was presented to Amir-Hossein Qasemi for his collaboration in this film.

In the mid-length documentary category, “The Little Owl’s Song” co-produced by Mehdi Nurmohammadi and Sediqeh Khodai was selected as best film.

The documentary is about two owls that live peacefully in a forest. The calm is shattered as man steps into the forest.

Loqman Khaledi was named best director for “Goodbye Party”, which is about a 60-year-old house and art center in Tehran that has been sold to a builder due to the owner’s financial and personal problems. The building is going to be demolished to make way for a tower, so the family and art students gather together to hold a goodbye party.

The film also won Habib Khazaifar the award for best composer.

The award for best editor went to Esmaeil Monsef for his collaboration in “Time” directed by Maria Mavuti. The film is about an Iranian man who moves to Turkey along with his family to start a new life, but he separates from his wife and children as a result of an unexpected move.

“The Hidden” produced by Mohammadreza Jahanpanah was named best short documentary and Mina Mashhadi-Mehdi won the award for best director for the short documentary “Where the Wind Blows”.

The Iranian House of Cinema organizes the Iran Cinema Celebration every year to commemorate the National Day of Cinema, which is September 12. However, this year’s celebration will be held on August 30 due to its coincidence with the Muharram mourning season.

Photo: Producer Mehdi Shahmohammadi speaks after accepting the award for best film for his documentary “A House for You” during the 11th Independent Celebration of Iranian Documentary Cinema at the conference hall of the National Library and Archives of Iran on August 22, 2019. (Mehr/Behnam Tofiqi)

MMS/YAW

