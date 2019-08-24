Manufacturing of refrigerators, freezers rises 15.6% in 4 months on year

TEHRAN- Manufacturing of refrigerators and freezers in Iran during the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21- July 22) has risen 15.6 percent from that of the same period of time in the previous year, IRNA reported citing the data released by the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade.

As reported, 356,300 refrigerators and freezers have been manufactured during the four-month period of this year, rising from 316,000 in the same time span of the past year.

Since the U.S. reimposed sanctions on Iran to pressure the country’s economy, Iran has been taking all necessary measures to mitigate the impact of the sanctions and counter the U.S. actions.

Improving and boosting domestic production has been one of the major strategies that Iran has been following in the past two years in order to increase its independence.

And to realize this objective, providing the required working capital for the production units and offering them facilities is one of the major measures being pursued by the government to support these units in this year which is named the year of "Pickup in Production" by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

MA/MA