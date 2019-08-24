Inflation rate at 42.2%: statistical center

TEHRAN- The Statistical Center of Iran announced that the inflation rate in the twelve-month period ended on August 22, which marks the end of the fifth Iranian calendar month of Mordad, stood at 42.2 percent, Mehr news agency reported.

The inflation rate in the mentioned period shows a 1.8-percent rise from the figure of the twelve-month period ended on the last day of the previous month.

As reported, point-to-point inflation rate has risen 41.6 percent compared to the same month of the past year while falling 6.4 percent from the figure of the previous month.

In the Iranian calendar year 1395 (ended on March 20, 2017), Iran could manage to experience a single-digit inflation rate after 26 years.

The inflation rate stood at 9.8 percent in that year according to the Statistical Center of Iran and at nine percent according to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

But since the last year’s calendar month of Khordad (ended on June 22, 2018), when the inflation rate stood at 10.2 percent, as announced by the CBI, the country’s experiencing double-digit inflation rates again.

