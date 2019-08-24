Mazandaran winners of cable ski championship

TEHRAN – Mazandaran province claimed the title of the Iran’s Cable Ski Championship on Thursday.

The tournament was held in Avidar Lake in Noshahr, in the northern province of Mazandaran.

The event brought 22 skiers together in the lake.

The top three skiers will be invited to the national team.

Cable skiing is a way to water ski (or wakeboard), in which the skier's rope and handle are pulled by an electrically-driven cable, whereas traditionally a waterskier is pulled by a motorboat.

