Persepolis goalkeeper Beiranvand named IPL Player of the Year

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team goalkeeper was named as the best player of the Iran Professional League (IPL) 2018-19.

In a ceremony held in Tehran’s Espinas Palace Hotel, Beiranvand was also honored as the best goalkeeper in the last season.

IPL champions Persepolis won the best team award and the team’s captain Jalal Hosseini was named the best defender.

Branko Ivankovic, who helped Persepolis win IPL title for the third time in a row, won the best coach prize.

Sepahan goalkeeper Payam Niazmand and Paykan club were awarded Fair Play awards.

Sepahan midfielder Mehdi Kiani was honored as the best midfielder and Sepahan forward Kiros Stanlley and Foolad striker Luciano Perreira won top scorer prize.

Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, who joined Fenerbahçe from Esteghlal in May, won the IPL’s rising star award.