Iran eye top 10 at 2020 Paralympics: Khosravi Vafa

TEHRAN - Iran's National Paralympic Committee (NPC) Mahmoud Khosravi Vafa vowed to better their performance and results at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Iran came 15th at the previous edition in Rio, winning eight gold, nine silver and seven bronze medals.

The Iranian delegation had finished in 11th place at the 2012 Paralympic Games in London.

Khosravi Vafa once again emphasized that they are going to finish among top 10 in Tokyo.

“We’ve earned 32 quota places so far. We will participate at the Tokyo 2020 with fewer athletes but we send the athletes who have chance to win the medal,” Khosravi Vafa said.

“Some athletes will also take part at the Paralympic Games to gain experience for the 2022 Asian para Games in Hangzhou, China. We know that Tokyo 2020 will be one of the hardest Paralympics ever,” he added.

“We are aiming to finish the event among top 10 countries. I am sure it’s not out of reach because we will send our very well-prepared athletes to the Games,” Khosravi Vafa concluded.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will be the biggest and most exciting to-date. Over just 12 days, from the day following the Opening Ceremony on 25 August until 6 September, 22 sports and 540 events will be contested by a record 4,400 athletes.