Winners of Visual Arts Festival for Youth honored 

TEHRAN – Winners of the 26th edition of the Visual Arts Festival for Youth were honored during the closing ceremony of the event in the western Iranian city of Ilam on Sunday.

The festival is organized every year in the categories of drawing, painting, calligraphy, miniature, sculpture, cartoon, photography and illustration for artists aged from 16 to 25.

Zahra Ansari from Bandar Abbas received first prize in the poster section, and the award for best illustration went to Zeinab Qanei from Yazd.

The award for best drawing was given to Elham Soltanmohammadi from Tehran and Bahram Bayat from Zanjan received the award for best photography.

Zahra Diyarian from Tehran was named best sculptor and Aref Niazi from Kermanshah was picked as best cartoonist.

The award for best painter was presented to Samin Quchi from Tehran and the award for best miniaturist went to Fatemeh Murasiani from Khorasan Razavi.

A number of 127 young artists competed in this year’s festival, which ran from August 21 to 25.

Speaking at the closing ceremony held at the University of Ilam, the director of the festival, Rezvan Sadeqzadeh, said that the festival’s policy to move from one city to the other every year has created some problems for participants and organizers and added, “However, the event has also yielded numerous positive results that can help us overlook the problems.”

The ceremony was followed by paying tribute to the veteran calligrapher of the city, Ali-Ashraf Sandoqabadi.

Photo: The organizers and winners of the 26th edition of the Visual Arts Festival for Youth pose for a photo at the closing ceremony at the University of Ilam on August 25, 2019. (Honaronline)

RM/MMS/YAW

