Iran make history at West Asia Championship Women Basketball

TEHRAN – Iran wrote their name into history book by winning the bronze medal at the 2019 West Asia Championship Women Basketball Monday night.

The Iranian team defeated Jordan 71-52 in the bronze medal match in Amman, Jordan.

Edna Issaeian was Iran’s topscorer with 24 points and 18 rebound.

Iran suffered two defeats against Lebanon (88-75) and Syria (68-61) and defeated hosts Jordan (70-62) in preliminary round.

It was Iran’s first medal in the international events.

The Iranian women team participated in the competition with Islamic dress code.