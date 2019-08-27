Latvia’s “Bille” named best at Isfahan children’s film festival

TEHRAN – “Bille” by Inara Kolmane from Latvia was named best film in the official competition of the 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth in the central Iranian city of Isfahan on Monday.

“Bille”, which has been made based on prominent Latvian writer Vizma Belsevica’s novel of the same name, is about an extraordinary and creative little girl, who tries to comprehend the confusing adult world in Europe during the Great Depression in the 1930s. She tries to prove her own value despite the lack of appreciation and love from her mother and family.

Mehdi Jafari from Iran was crowned best director for his acclaimed movie “The 23”, about 23 young Iranian volunteers who were held captive during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

The movie also received three more honors, including the awards for best film and best screenplay, in the national section of the festival.

The winners were honored at the City Center Cineplex during the closing ceremony of the festival attended by Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi, Iranian cultural officials, cineastes and a large number of children.

The Golden Butterfly for best screenplay went to Matthias Pacht from Germany for “The Little Witch” directed by Mike Schaerer.

The film is about a young but nice witch, who tries to learn everything there is to know about magic, with the help of her trustworthy raven, to become the best witch in the forest.

“Hacker” by Poul Berg from Denmark was crowned best feature-length fiction film, while the award for best animated film went to “Jacob, Mimmi and the Talking Dogs” by Edmunds Jansons from Latvia.

“Son of the Sea” by Iranian director Abbas Jalali-Yekta won the Golden Butterfly for the best short film and “Cloudy” co-directed by Zuzana Cupova and Filip Diviak from Czech received the award for best short animated movie.

The jury granted its special award to Indian director Priya Ramasubban for his drama “Chuskit” about a feisty paraplegic girl in a remote Himalayan village who dreams of going to school.

The jury of the International Centre of Films for Children and Youth (CIFEJ) in the festival gave its prize to “The Falcons” by Bragi Thor Hinriksson from Iceland, about a huge football tournament for kids.

Photo: A winner holds his Golden Butterfly Award during the closing ceremony of the 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth at Isfahan’s City Center Cineplex on August 26, 2019.

