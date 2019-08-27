Busts of film elites set up in Iran Television and Cinema Town

TEHRAN – Busts of a number of national film elites were set up at the Iran Television and Cinema Town in Tehran on Tuesday.

Actors Dariush Arjmand, Jaleh Olov and Jamileh Sheikhi as well as voice actor Manuchehr Esmaili attended a special ceremony in the town to unveil their busts.

In addition, a hand statue of makeup artist Abdollah Eskandari was unveiled at the ceremony.

The Iran Television and Cinema Town, once named Ghazali Cinema Town, represents old Tehran in many historical movies and TV series.

The ceremony was attended by the director of the town, Kamal Feizabadi, and officials from the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting.

Speaking at the ceremony, Eskandari said, “I am happy that all those who have made great efforts here are commemorated.”

“I must express thanks to those whose concern has been the promotion of the town, and I believe this town has the potential to be turned into an international site,” he added.

Busts of the five stars of “Hezar Dastan”, Ali Hatami’s popular TV series that was filmed in the town during the 1980s, were set up in the town earlier.

Jamshid Mashayekhi, Ezzatollah Entezami, Mohammad-Ali Keshavarz, Ali Nasirian and Davud Rashidi are the five actors.

The Ghazali Cinema Town was renamed the Iran Television and Cinema Town following a decision by Abdol-Ali Ali-Asgari, the director of the IRIB, which is the owner of the site.

Photo: Actor Dariush Arjmand poses beside his bust after being unveiled in the Iran Television and Cinema Town on August 27, 2019. (Mehr/Mohammad Khodabakhshi)

