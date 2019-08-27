Zarif meets Japanese FM

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met on Tuesday with Taro Kono, the Japanese foreign minister, in Yokohama, Japan.

The officials discussed relations, latest developments in implementing the 2015 nuclear deal and also situation in the Middle East and Persian Gulf region.

According to The Mainichi, Zarif underscored the need to engage in bilateral and regional consultations, saying that Iran and Japan “both have a special interest in the security of the energy market as well as security and stability in the Persian Gulf.”

Kono said, “We are worried about tensions in the Middle East, and we hope to make some diplomatic efforts to ease tensions.”

Zarif was in Beijing on Monday and met with Wang Yi, the Chinese foreign minister, and discussed relations and international developments.

During the meeting, Zarif called for more cooperation between the two countries.

“Iran and China can cooperate in various areas of science, technology, economy and also security,” he said.

Wang for his part attached importance to expansion of relations and cooperation.

He described the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA, as important achievement of diplomacy and symbol of multilateralism.

He rejected unilateralism and noted that China is determined to preserve the JCPOA.

Zarif plans to visit Malaysia on Wednesday.

NA