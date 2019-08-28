Basij chief: Iran’s democracy a model for the world

TEHRAN – Basij Chief Brigadier General Gholamreza Soleimani has described the Iranian nation as a unique and powerful nation, saying Iran’s democracy is a model for the world to follow.

Soleimani said the Islamic Republic enjoys a progressive constitution and a divine leader, IRNA reported.

“Today the world cannot easily ignore such power,” he added.

The general also said Iran’s military power is undergoing great changes, making the country one of the top 10 military powers in the entire world.

The elements of power cannot be restricted to numbers because there are spiritual elements which should be taken into account, he said, adding that the Iranian nation is the most powerful nation in the world in terms of soft power.

MH/

