London Film Festival picks three films from Iran

TEHRAN – The Iranian films “The Warden”, “Coup 53” and “Fault Line” will go on screen at the 63rd BFI London Film Festival, the organizers have announced.

“The Warden” by Nima Javidi will be screened in the Thrill section. The film is about an Iranian prison warden who is assigned to transfer prisoners to a new building during the 1960s.

The documentary “Coup 53 “ by Taqi Amirani is a decade-long investigation into the U.S.-designed 1953 coup against the government of Mohammad Mosaddeq in Iran.

“Fault Line” (Gosal) is a short by Soheil Amirsharifi, which tells the story of a schoolgirl who tries to hide a mistake she made in the morning that has caused problems for her friends and herself.

The festival presents a lineup 229 feature films from some of the world’s greatest directors and emerging filmmakers.

For 12 days from October 2 to 13, the festival will celebrate the diverse landscape of international cinema.

It will open with Armando Iannucci’s “The Personal History of David Copperfield”, and close with Martin Scorsese’s latest epic “The Irishman” in its international premiere.

Also included are Taika Waititi’s “Jojo Rabbit”, Mister Rogers’ movie “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”, Timothée Chalamet’s historical drama “The King”, Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story”, James Mangold’s racing drama “Le Mans 66”, and Robert Eggers’ black-and-white folk tale “The Lighthouse”.

Photo: Navid Mohammadzadeh (L) and Parinaz Izadyar act in a scene from “The Warden” by Nima Javidi.

