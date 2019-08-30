Iran, Malaysia agree to form supreme council of ties: Zarif

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday that Iran and Malaysia have agreed to form a supreme council of ties at foreign ministerial level.

According to ISNA, Zarif said his meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir bin Mohamad was “very good and friendly”.

“We talked about issues of the world of Islam, sanctions, the United States’ illegal actions and also actions that the two countries [Iran and Malaysia] should take,” he said.

Zarif started his Asian tour on Monday.

He first visited China and held two rounds of talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

He was in Japan on Tuesday and met with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono.

He met with Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo on Wednesday.

Zarif also delivered a speech at the Japan Institute of International Affairs (JIIA) on Wednesday and met with top officials of the International Friendship Exchange Council (FEC) of Japan.

On the final leg of his tour, he arrived in Malaysia on Wednesday. He met with Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah and also the Malaysian prime minister.

He left Kuala Lumpur for Tehran on Friday.

The Iranian foreign minister has traveled to several countries in recent weeks.

Before the tour of Asia, Zarif visited Kuwait, three Scandinavian capitals, and France.

NA