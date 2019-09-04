Zarif holds high-profile meetings in Bangladesh

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who traveled to Bangladesh on Tuesday, sat down for talks with the country’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday to discuss issues of mutual interest, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency.

The talks, which were held in Dhaka, focused on important regional developments, efforts to de-escalate regional tensions, and ways to widen bilateral cooperation in cultural and economic fields. They also held talks on issues related to the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

During their meeting, Zarif and Hasina expressed deep concern about the humanitarian crisis and sufferings of Rohingya Muslims.

After his meeting with Hasina, Zarif held talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart AK Abdul Momen.

Zarif visited Bangladesh as head of a high-ranking politico-economic delegation to hold talks with senior officials of the South Asian country.

While in Dhaka, he was also scheduled to attend the third IORA Blue Economy Ministerial Conference, which was held on September 4-5.

Zarif was also scheduled to hold meetings with the participating representatives from different countries on the sidelines of the event.

He was to depart to Indonesia as the next stop of his several-nation Asian tour.

Before making a stop in Dhaka, the Iranian diplomat was in Moscow, where he held talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on expansion of mutual ties as well as the latest developments surrounding the implementation of the JCPOA and tension in the Persian Gulf.

Before his tour of Russia, the chief diplomat visited China, Japan and Malaysia.

