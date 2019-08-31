Bahrain regime grasping to ‘sinking Israel’ for survival: advisor

TEHRAN – Hossein Amir Abdollahian, a senior foreign policy advisor to the Iranian parliament speaker, has slammed the Bahraini regime for supporting the recent Israeli attacks on several Arab countries.

“In a flagrant move, the Arab #Bahrain FM, acting as a #Israel’s spokesman, backed TelAviv aggression to 4 Arab states (Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen & Syria),” Amir-Abdollahian said in a tweet on Friday.

“#AlKhalifa has kept aloof from Bahranis [sic] to the extent that it has taken a usurped, broken & sinking Israeli ship for its survival,” he added.

The Israeli regime is widely known to be behind a wave of air raids on positions of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) in recent week. Reports say those air raids had the support of the Saudi regime and were launched from the areas controlled by U.S.-backed Kurdish militants in the northern parts of neighboring Syria.

In the latest such attack on the weekend, Israeli drones struck a PMU convoy near the Iraqi town of al-Qa’im close to the Syrian border, killing a commander and severely wounding a fighter, Press TV reported.

This came a day after Israel carried out strikes near the Syrian capital, Damascus, claiming that the air raids were “able to thwart an Iranian attempt ... to conduct an attack on Israeli targets ... using killer drones.”

Just hours later in early Sunday, two explosives-laden Israeli drones violated Lebanese airspace on a bombing mission and crashed in the stronghold the Hezbollah resistance movement in the south of the Lebanese capital, Beirut. One of the drones blew up near the ground, causing some damage to Hezbollah’s media office.

On Monday, Bahraini Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifah took to Twitter to express his support for the Israeli attacks, labeling them an act of “self-defense.”

“Iran is the one who has declared a war on us, with its [Islamic] Revolution Guards Corps, its Lebanese party, its Popular Mobilization Forces in Iraq, its Houthi arm in Yemen and others,” Khalifah claimed. “So one who strikes and destroys the piles of their ammunition is not to blame. That is self-defense.”

Iraq on Thursday lashed out at Bahrain for backing recent Israeli attacks on Arab countries.

In a statement, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said it “rejects and condemns” the Bahraini diplomat’s comments, stressing that the PMU has stood by Iraqi armed forces “to defend our holy land and made great sacrifices to liberate the cities of Iraq, and to defeat Daesh terrorist gangs.”

