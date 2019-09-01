POGC installs flare jacket of South Pars platform 13A

TEHRAN- Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC) finished installing the flare jacket of platform 13A of South Pars gas field on its spot in the Persian Gulf waters on Friday, POGC Public Relations Department announced.

Pars Oil and Gas Company is in charge of implementing development phases of the giant South Pars gas field (Iran shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf).

According to the operator of South Pars phase 13 of development, Payam Motamed, the 405-ton structure, which is the last flare jacket of phase 13, was installed during ten days.

Once starting operation, platform 13A will add 14.2 million cubic meters (mcm) of gas to the country’s total output, Motamed said.

Phase 13 development plan is aiming for a daily production of 56 million cubic meters of gas and 75,000 barrels of gas condensate, while 400 tons of sulfur, one million tons of ethane, one million tons of propane and butane, and 100,000 tons of LNG are to be the annual output of this phase.

South Pars gas field is estimated to contain a significant amount of natural gas, accounting for about eight percent of the world’s reserves, and approximately 18 billion barrels of condensate. The field is divided into 24 standard phases.

In early June, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh, in separate decrees, outlined the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2019-March 19, 2020) priorities of the ministry’s four major subsidiaries.

In the decree addressed to Masoud Karbasian, the head of National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), completion and inauguration of the phases 13, 14, 22 and 24 of South Pars gas field was one of the main priorities for NIOC.

