Yemeni ambassador submits credentials to Zarif

TEHRAN – The new ambassador of Yemen to Tehran on Sunday handed over a copy of his credentials to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Yemen’s National Salvation Government appointed Mohamed al-Dailami as the new ambassador of Sanaa to Tehran on August 17.



Al-Dailami was named ambassador according to Republic Order 75. It was declared that the naming is within the framework of the Supreme Political Council and National Salvation Government.

Al Masirah, a Yemeni TV channel, said the ambassador was sworn in through a video conference by Mahdi Al-Mashat, president of the Supreme Political Council.

After the swearing in, al-Mashat asked al-Dailami to send his greetings to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani

Al-Mashat expressed hope that the resumption of the Yemeni embassy’s activities in Tehran would mark a beginning for the opening of foreign embassies in Sanaa.



The former government of Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi had suspended diplomatic relations with Tehran in October 2015.

