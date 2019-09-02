Iran Olympic president Salehi Amiri asks Saeid Mollaei to return to his home

TEHRAN - Iranian Olympic Committee president Reza Salehi Amiri says that Saeid Mollaei can go back to Iran without any problems.

The International Judo Federation (IJF) said late Sunday that the Iranian judo athlete was ordered to withdraw from last week's competition by Iranian deputy sports minister Mohammadreza Davarzani.

The IJF said Mollaei was then called by Salehi Amiri to throw the match to avoid Israeli representative.

Salehi Amiri has written a letter to International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach and said IJF President Marius Vizer has threatened Mollaei from returning to Iran.

“Vizer tries to convince Mollaei to compete under a refugee flag at Tokyo 2020. Without a doubt, the IJF head has attempted to persuade Mollaei to request asylum in Germany and that’s why our jodoka failed to show his good performance in the world championship,” Salehi Amiri writes.

“Saeid Mollaei can go back to Iran without any problems and we welcome him with open arms,” he adds.