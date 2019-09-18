Iran Judo Federation suspended

TEHRAN - Following what happened during the last World Judo Championships Tokyo 2019, the International Judo Federation suspended Iran Judo Federation from all competitions, administrative and social activities organized or authorized by International Judo Federation and its Unions.

The International Judo Federation (IJF) has been informed that the August 28th 2019, during the last 2019 World Championships in Tokyo, a judoka from Iran Saeid Mollaei (-81kg) lost to his Belgian rival to avoid a potential contest against an Israeli athlete, ijf.org reported.

These facts and actions are in gross contradiction with the content of the letter sent to the IJF on May 8th, 2019 under the signature of Presidents Seyed Reza Salehi amiri, President of the I.R. Iran National Olympic Committee and Arash Miresmaeili, President, I.R. Iran Judo Federation, which categorically confirms that “…by means of this letter, we would like to confirm that the I.R. Iran NOC shall fully respect the Olympic Charter and its non-discrimination principle and the I.R. Iran Federation shall fully comply with the Olympic Charter and the IJF Statutes…”.

Mollaei will fight under a refugee flag at Tokyo 2020.

The Iran Judo Federation can submit an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the decision taken by IJF. The time limit for appeal shall be twenty-one days from the receipt of the decision appealed against.