IKAC constructs new building for economic activities

TEHRAN - Imam Khomeini Airport City’s Free Trade Zone has constructed a new building for economic activities, particularly for company registration.

Member of the board of directors at IKAC and the person in charge of logistics management, Mohammad Reza Karimian, said there is great potential for large national and international companies to invest in the FTZ because of its closeness to the capital city and access to IKAC surrounding areas, IKAC News reported on Tuesday.

The process of registering a company takes seven days upon the establishment of the new building, he added.

IKAC, which includes a 1,500-hectare free trade zone and a 2,500-hectare special economic zone in a 13,700-hectare area, aims at helping national and international companies cluster around the airport and engage in business activities, Karimian said.