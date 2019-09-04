Italian saxophonist Francesco Cafiso eager to share his love of jazz with Iranian audience

TEHRAN – Prominent Italian jazz saxophonist Francesco Cafiso has said that he is eager to share his love of jazz with Iranian enthusiasts.

“There are a lot of jazz fans but not many jazz musicians in Iran, and I’ll be happy to share my experiences and give them my support,” Cafiso said in his last week interview with the Tehran Times.

He was in Tehran to perform and hold a workshop during the 3rd Show of Hands Festival, a professional event for improvisations, which wrapped up on August 28. The festival put its spotlight on solo woodwind instruments improvisation this year.

He said that his two-hour workshop at the festival was not enough to share his knowledge in detail with the numerous Iranian jazz aficionados.

“I would like to do that more often as the participants in the workshop were very enthusiastic. It was a chance for them to improve their skills and for me to develop some jazz culture here,” he added.

Calling Iranians good a audience he said, “During my performances at the festival, they were very interactive and cooperative. They were warm and open to my performance. It was enjoyable for me.”

This is the second time Cafiso has visited Iran. The first time he visited Iran was in January 2018 to perform at the 33rd Fajr International Music Festival.

Cafiso praised Show of Hands Festival director Ramin Sediqi for organizing the event. Sediqi, who won the Professional Excellence Award at the World Music Expo – WOMEX 2015, is also the founder of Hermes Records, a Tehran-based studio active in producing and promoting modern Persian music.

“Mr. Sediqi did a great job. The festival was perfect and I am completely satisfied with my performances. It is a unique festival. I’ve never been to a solo woodwind festival before. You should be proud of it,” Cafiso remarked.

As a young talent, Cafiso took his first steps in music when he was seven. He has traveled to many countries to hold concerts and received numerous awards in Italy and abroad, including the Massimo Urbani National Award in Urbisaglia, the EuroJazz Award in Lecco, the International Jazz Festivals Organization Award in New York and the Django d’Or in Rome.

“Every award is important to me, because it tells me that I am doing a great job,” he noted.

During his stay in Tehran, Cafiso also joined several Iranian musicians at the Pars Music Institute in Tehran, performing a concert that blended Persian music with jazz.

Cafiso described the performances as an interesting experience. “I feel contented with this kind of combination. It seems like two different languages and two different cultures meet and try to dialogue. When you become acquainted with other cultures you become a better person,” he stated.

“In this concert, although we come from two different countries with different musical backgrounds and perceptions, we are a team and this makes it a pleasant adventure,” he added.

Planning on a concert tour around Iran for his next visit, Cafiso said: “When I came here for the first time I met a lot of people, I made a lot of friends and I fell in love with the culture, the place and Iranian people and food, so for the second time, I decided to stay longer and visit some Iranian cities,” he said.

“When I get back to Italy, I definitely will recommend to my friends that they visit Iran. They should know this culture and place, and they should to see it in person,” he concluded.

Photo: Italian jazz saxophonist Francesco Cafiso in an undated photo.

