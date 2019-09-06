Movies from Iran line up for Busan festival

TEHRAN – Ten Iranian movies will go on screen in various sections of the 24th Busan International Film Festival in South Korea as the organizers announced the official lineup on Thursday.

Narges Abyar’s “When the Moon was Full”, a true love story of Jundallah terrorist group member Abdul-Hamid Rigi and Mona Zandi-Haghighi’s “African Violet”, about a woman who chooses to look after her sick former husband, will go on screen in A Window on Asian Cinema, a section dedicated to Asian filmmakers.

“Cinema Donkey” by Shahed Ahmadlu, about professional misconducts in Iranian cinema, and “Suddenly a Tree” by Safi Yazdanian about a man who is freed from prison after many years and looks for his old love, will also be screened in this section.

The section will also premiere Tehran-based Afghan brothers Jamshid and Navid Mahmudi’s latest drama “7.5”, a co-production between Afghanistan and Iran, about seven girls, who have never found love and are losing their control over their destinies through forced marriages.

“Among the Hills” by Mohammadreza Keivanfar and “Diapason” by Hamed Tehrani will compete in the New Currents section.

“Among the Hills” is about a young teacher, who needs to commute among the hills to get to his new school in a remote border town of Iran.

The Wide Angle section of the festival will screen “Dragon’s Tail” by Saeid Keshavarz, “Narrow Red Line” by Farzad Khoshdast and “The Unseen” by Behzad Nalbandi.

The 24th Busan International Film Festival will be held from October 3 to 12.

Photo: A scene from “Suddenly a Tree” by Safi Yazdanian.

